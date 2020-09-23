See All Neuropsychologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Denise Fiducia, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Denise Fiducia, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Fiducia works at Denise A. Fiducia, Ph.D. & Associates, LLC in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denise A Fiducia Phd & Associates LLC
    855 E Golf Rd Ste 2139, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 (847) 373-0991
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Concussion
Independent Forensic Evaluation
Alzheimer's Disease
Concussion
Independent Forensic Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Independent Forensic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2020
    I visited Dr. Fiducia on 9/22/2020. She was warm, friendly and explained everything about what was going to happen. I found her to be professional and very well prepared. I will follow up with her on 9/30
    Martin — Sep 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Denise Fiducia, PHD
    About Dr. Denise Fiducia, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891748612
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Med Coll/Rush-Prsby St Lukes MC
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    • University of Delaware
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Fiducia, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiducia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fiducia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiducia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiducia works at Denise A. Fiducia, Ph.D. & Associates, LLC in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Fiducia’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiducia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiducia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiducia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiducia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

