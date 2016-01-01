Denise Fanelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Denise Fanelli, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Denise Fanelli, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Seal Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 210 1/4 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Directions (714) 394-7266
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Denise Fanelli, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1114251626
Frequently Asked Questions
Denise Fanelli accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denise Fanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Denise Fanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Fanelli.
