Denise Druck, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Denise Druck, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hoffman Estates, IL. 

Denise Druck works at Champaign Dental Group in Hoffman Estates, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice
    1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
    Jan 31, 2021
    Denise Druck has taken care of my psych medications management for over four years. She is knowledgeable, direct, open to discussion, covers the bases every time we meet, and discusses the dosage levels and changes in medications as my levels change. I feel very confident in her care and at 66 years old, I have been under psychiatric care since I have been 15. I know good medical practitioners because I have been treated by poor and damaging Doctors. Denise Druck is thorough and interested in my best health outcomes every time we meet! I highly recommend her care!
    Best of the Best — Jan 31, 2021
    About Denise Druck, APN

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
