Overview

Denise Dillingham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from University Of Nebraska Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Denise Dillingham works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - S. Jefferson Street in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.