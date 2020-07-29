Denise Dillingham, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Dillingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Denise Dillingham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from University Of Nebraska Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - S. Jefferson Street707 S Jefferson St Ste 400, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 344-3020
I always look forward to any visit with Denise. She's very personable, professional, reviews your chart to see what's happened since your last visit, and obviously cares about her patients (and takes her time with you). The waiting area is very clean, staff very friendly & organized and the wait time has been very short. She's an awesome doctor that I trust completely and would recommend her to anyone who needs a physician.
- University Of Nebraska Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant
Denise Dillingham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Denise Dillingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denise Dillingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Denise Dillingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Dillingham.
