Denise Dillingham, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Denise Dillingham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from University Of Nebraska Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Denise Dillingham works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - S. Jefferson Street in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - S. Jefferson Street
    707 S Jefferson St Ste 400, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 344-3020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma

Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2020
    I always look forward to any visit with Denise. She's very personable, professional, reviews your chart to see what's happened since your last visit, and obviously cares about her patients (and takes her time with you). The waiting area is very clean, staff very friendly & organized and the wait time has been very short. She's an awesome doctor that I trust completely and would recommend her to anyone who needs a physician.
    Judy B. — Jul 29, 2020
    About Denise Dillingham, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700858925
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska Medical Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Jefferson College of Health Sciences - Physician Assistant
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Dillingham, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Dillingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Denise Dillingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denise Dillingham works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - S. Jefferson Street in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Denise Dillingham’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Denise Dillingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Dillingham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Dillingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Dillingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

