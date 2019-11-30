See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Tustin, CA
Denise Davis, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tustin, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    17772 Irvine Blvd Ste 202, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 544-9655
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1497852354
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Denise Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

