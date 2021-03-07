Dr. D'Adamo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denise D'Adamo, DC
Overview
Dr. Denise D'Adamo, DC is a Chiropractor in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. D'Adamo works at
Locations
Chiropractic and R Ctr2432 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 468-2999
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.DAdamo is one of the best chiropractors I’ve seen. I found her to be caring and professional. She listened carefully to all of my symptoms and made the necessary adjustments. She also was able to talk to be about nutrition and put me on a new regime of supplements . I feel fantastic after only a few visits! Thank you Dr. D!
About Dr. Denise D'Adamo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Adamo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Adamo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
