See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Lakewood, WA
Denise Coyle, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Denise Coyle, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Denise Coyle, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lakewood, WA. 

Denise Coyle works at TrueHeart Family Counseling in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Bella Oshry, LMFT
Bella Oshry, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    TrueHeart Family Counseling
    10116 36th Avenue Ct SW Ste 104, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 988-6435
  2. 2
    TrueHeart
    4301 S Pine St Ste 223, Tacoma, WA 98409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 988-6435

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • First Choice Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Denise Coyle?

    Apr 02, 2019
    I have had multiple visited with Denise. She makes me think about things in a way that I normally wouldn’t. She has been very helpful thus far in my counseling journey
    — Apr 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Denise Coyle, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Denise Coyle, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Denise Coyle to family and friends

    Denise Coyle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Denise Coyle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Denise Coyle, LMFT.

    About Denise Coyle, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740400621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tacoma Vet Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Chapman University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Coyle, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Coyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Denise Coyle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise Coyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Denise Coyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Coyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Coyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Coyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Denise Coyle, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.