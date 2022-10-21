See All Nurse Midwives in Fountain Valley, CA
Denise Castellanos, CNM

Midwifery
5 (54)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Denise Castellanos, CNM is a Midwife in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from California State University Los Angeles and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Denise Castellanos works at Irvine Barranca in Fountain Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Brookhurst)
    18035 Brookhurst St Ste 21, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Denise is such a wonderful midwife who communicates wonderfully with her patients and shows a lot of care and concern. She doesn’t push certain things on her patients like other doctors do. She makes the patient feel very comfortable and important. She is the first I have felt like this before and this is my fourth pregnancy.
    CC — Oct 21, 2022
    About Denise Castellanos, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356587042
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California State University Los Angeles
    Primary Care
