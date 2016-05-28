Denise Bumgarner, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Bumgarner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Denise Bumgarner, LPC
Overview
Denise Bumgarner, LPC is a Counselor in Fredericksburg, VA.
Locations
Providence Counseling2217 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 737-8120
Hospital Affiliations
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Denise is a fantastic counselor. She is the best balance of listening and providing advice. I would recommend her to anyone!
About Denise Bumgarner, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1265570501
Education & Certifications
- SUNY At Plattsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Denise Bumgarner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Denise Bumgarner accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denise Bumgarner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Denise Bumgarner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Bumgarner.
