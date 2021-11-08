Denise Baier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Denise Baier, LMHC
Overview
Denise Baier, LMHC is a Counselor in Fort Myers, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1342 Colonial Blvd Ste H64, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 461-5127
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Denise Baier?
She's great!
About Denise Baier, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1245437821
Frequently Asked Questions
Denise Baier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Denise Baier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Baier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Baier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Baier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.