Dr. Denis Humphreys, OD
Overview
Dr. Denis Humphreys, OD is an Optometrist in Sparks, NV.
Dr. Humphreys works at
Locations
-
1
Family Eyecare Associates1965 Baring Blvd, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 501-6414
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Denis Humphreys, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humphreys accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humphreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humphreys works at
