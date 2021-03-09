See All Clinical Psychologists in Baytown, TX
Dr. Denis Feldman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Denis Feldman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baytown, TX. 

Dr. Feldman works at Baytown Office in Baytown, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baytown Office
    606 Rollingbrook Dr Ste 1G, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 427-3257
    AIG Building
    2929 Allen Pkwy Fl 2, Houston, TX 77019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 669-0444
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 09, 2021
    He is a down to earth person. It was the first time seeing a Psychology. I felt it was ok to let out the cry I was holding in for so long. I recommended many of my family to him. He have two locations that is great for me. And I'm so grateful that my life is so different.
    About Dr. Denis Feldman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316017668
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Texas Research Institute Of Mental Sciences, Tmc
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denis Feldman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

