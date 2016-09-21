Overview

Dr. Demetrius Ford, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Ford works at Psychology and Forensics in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.