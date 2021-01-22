See All Nurse Practitioners in Low Moor, VA
Demetria Bates, FNP-BC

Demetria Bates, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Demetria Bates, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Low Moor, VA. 

Demetria Bates works at Jackson River Nephrology in Low Moor, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson River Nephrology
    200 Arh Ln Ste 400, Low Moor, VA 24457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 675-4256
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    Jan 22, 2021
    I received excellent care from Dr. Bates! She is thorough and spends time and effort making sure I have everything I need.
    LISA Renee RESCIGNO — Jan 22, 2021
    Photo: Demetria Bates, FNP-BC
    About Demetria Bates, FNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1912474511
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Demetria Bates, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Demetria Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Demetria Bates has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Demetria Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Demetria Bates works at Jackson River Nephrology in Low Moor, VA. View the full address on Demetria Bates’s profile.

    Demetria Bates has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Demetria Bates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Demetria Bates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Demetria Bates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

