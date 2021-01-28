Demetria Anderson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Demetria Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Demetria Anderson, LMHC
Demetria Anderson, LMHC is a Counselor in Largo, FL.
Family and Adolescent Counseling Services1301 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 213-5379
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
She has been the best support system for my 15 year old daughter. Can’t say enough about her skills, compassion, and problem solver. I highly recommend Demetria Anderson
- Counseling
- English
- Bachelor's Degree In Psychology
Demetria Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Demetria Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Demetria Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Demetria Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Demetria Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Demetria Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Demetria Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.