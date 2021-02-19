See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Modesto, CA
Dr. Delma Zardo, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Delma Zardo, OD is an Optometrist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Uc Berkeley School Of Optometry.

Dr. Zardo works at Champaign Dental Group in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hinkley Optometric
    1019 16th St, Modesto, CA 95354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 526-2737
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Astigmatism
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2021
    The greatest in all aspects. Please, use her.
    Babs — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Delma Zardo, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306861612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Uc Berkeley School Of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Delma Zardo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zardo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zardo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zardo works at Champaign Dental Group in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zardo’s profile.

    Dr. Zardo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

