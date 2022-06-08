Delio Mendoza, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Delio Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Delio Mendoza, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Delio Mendoza, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Turabo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Delio Mendoza works at
Locations
DM Family Care14771 SW 184th St, Miami, FL 33187 Directions (786) 250-5451Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Es un médico magnífico y su equipo también es genial, buenos profesionales y la atención es demasiado detallada ,se los recomiendo 100%
About Delio Mendoza, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306340054
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Del Turabo
Frequently Asked Questions
Delio Mendoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Delio Mendoza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Delio Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Delio Mendoza speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Delio Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Delio Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Delio Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Delio Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.