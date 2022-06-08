See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Delio Mendoza, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Delio Mendoza, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Turabo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Delio Mendoza works at DM Family Care in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DM Family Care
    14771 SW 184th St, Miami, FL 33187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 250-5451
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Delio Mendoza, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306340054
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Del Turabo
    Medical Education

