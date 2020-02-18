Dr. Delicia McLean, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delicia McLean, PHD
Overview
Dr. Delicia McLean, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Dr. McLean works at
Locations
The Raeda Group, PLLC500 W 6th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78701 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m glad I found Dr. Mclean. She’s direct and she challenges me, but I’ve never felt judged. I’m changing and it’s really hard. It hasn’t been easy, but with her help I’m feeling better and my life is better.
About Dr. Delicia McLean, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407053143
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLean has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McLean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.