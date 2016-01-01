Delia Udrea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Delia Udrea, LMFT
Delia Udrea, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Usc Care Medical Group Inc1520 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1508981556
