Delaney Semancik, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (36)
Overview

Delaney Semancik, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL. 

Delaney Semancik works at Lee Physician Group - Neurosurgery in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Memorial Health System
    2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 819, Fort Myers, FL 33901 (239) 343-3800
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    Jan 30, 2022
    Delaney Semanick was great
    About Delaney Semancik, PA

    Physician Assistant (PA)
    English
    1124678636
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Delaney Semancik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Delaney Semancik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Delaney Semancik works at Lee Physician Group - Neurosurgery in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Delaney Semancik’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Delaney Semancik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Delaney Semancik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Delaney Semancik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Delaney Semancik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

