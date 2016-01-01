Deisy Diaz-Prieto is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deisy Diaz-Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deisy Diaz-Prieto
Deisy Diaz-Prieto is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Broward Kidney Consultants315 SE 13th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 767-5900
Judhit Ruiz MD PA1811 Nw 123rd Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 342-9822
- Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1427077742
- Florida International University
