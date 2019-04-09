Deirdre Eastham, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deirdre Eastham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deirdre Eastham, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD.
Locations
Towson Medical Associates LLC7801 York Rd Ste 102, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 769-4920
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to her patients, takes her time and is more thorough than various doctors I have seen over the years. Kind and admits when she doesn't know the answer. Easy to get an appointment with.
About Deirdre Eastham, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1639541519
Frequently Asked Questions
Deirdre Eastham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
