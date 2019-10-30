Deirdre Detraz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deirdre Detraz, ANP-C
Deirdre Detraz, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Locations
- 1 2801 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 200B, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 739-7278
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
If you want a better quality of life and believe in prevention, this medical professional is the person to see. Deirdre is an extremely intelligent professional and she is very thorough. She has a unique ability in explaining things and her guidance is second to none! I first saw her for cardiac care and drove 4.5 hours to see her. Several years ago, I got got lazy and saw local doctors for my cardiac issues over a span of two years, without seeing Deirdre. I had a major stroke and was fortunate to get to a good hospital right away and had a full recovery. I then committed to going back to see Deirdre every 6 months for my healthcare. If you want a HealthCare Professional that believes in optimum health for her patients, you will not find anyone more knowledgable or caring than Dr. Dee (Deirdre Detraz).
About Deirdre Detraz, ANP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396761060
