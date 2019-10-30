See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, LA
Deirdre Detraz, ANP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Deirdre Detraz, ANP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5
Overview

Deirdre Detraz, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2801 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 200B, Lafayette, LA 70508
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 30, 2019
    If you want a better quality of life and believe in prevention, this medical professional is the person to see. Deirdre is an extremely intelligent professional and she is very thorough. She has a unique ability in explaining things and her guidance is second to none! I first saw her for cardiac care and drove 4.5 hours to see her. Several years ago, I got got lazy and saw local doctors for my cardiac issues over a span of two years, without seeing Deirdre. I had a major stroke and was fortunate to get to a good hospital right away and had a full recovery. I then committed to going back to see Deirdre every 6 months for my healthcare. If you want a HealthCare Professional that believes in optimum health for her patients, you will not find anyone more knowledgable or caring than Dr. Dee (Deirdre Detraz).
    Tim Baker — Oct 30, 2019
    About Deirdre Detraz, ANP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396761060
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deirdre Detraz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Deirdre Detraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Deirdre Detraz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deirdre Detraz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deirdre Detraz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deirdre Detraz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

