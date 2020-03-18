See All Clinical Psychologists in Oak Brook, IL
Clinical Psychology
5 (4)
Deidre Alexander, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Oak Brook, IL. 

Deidre Alexander works at Deidre Alexander Psyd Sc in Oak Brook, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deidre Alexander Psyd Sc
    1000 Jorie Blvd Ste 119, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 309-2989
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Mar 18, 2020
    She is great. She knows how to break down a problem and get to the root of it. She's always been able to provide helpful advice.
    J — Mar 18, 2020
    About Deidre Alexander, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851405807
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deidre Alexander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Deidre Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deidre Alexander works at Deidre Alexander Psyd Sc in Oak Brook, IL. View the full address on Deidre Alexander’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Deidre Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deidre Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deidre Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deidre Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

