Deidre Alexander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deidre Alexander, PSY
Overview
Deidre Alexander, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Oak Brook, IL.
Deidre Alexander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deidre Alexander Psyd Sc1000 Jorie Blvd Ste 119, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 309-2989Tuesday1:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 8:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deidre Alexander?
She is great. She knows how to break down a problem and get to the root of it. She's always been able to provide helpful advice.
About Deidre Alexander, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851405807
Frequently Asked Questions
Deidre Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deidre Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deidre Alexander works at
4 patients have reviewed Deidre Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deidre Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deidre Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deidre Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.