Deidra Galloway-Couey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deidra Galloway-Couey, LPC
Overview
Deidra Galloway-Couey, LPC is a Counselor in Rome, GA.
Locations
Seven Hills Counseling Center712 W 2nd St, Rome, GA 30161 Directions (706) 232-6613
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
I found Deidre to be very easy to talk to. She is a nurse as am I , so we spoke the same language. She is going to school to become a NP in mental health because she recognizes that Rome, Georgia has very limited access to quality acute mental health care. I can attest to that from my experience as an ER nurse in Rome. She works in a hospital as a cardiac nurse for experience in real time patient care. This experience makes her realistic and gives her a nurse’s ability to discern the truth. Or lack of truth. She doesn’t throw out psychobabble that is useless in the real world. She listens attentively. She is down to earth. I would highly recommend her. As a side note, her couch is so comfortable I didn’t want to leave! I loved her cats.
About Deidra Galloway-Couey, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Deidra Galloway-Couey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deidra Galloway-Couey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Deidra Galloway-Couey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deidra Galloway-Couey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deidra Galloway-Couey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deidra Galloway-Couey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.