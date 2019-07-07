See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Houston, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Deepak Kotecha, OD

Optometry
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deepak Kotecha, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.

Dr. Kotecha works at The Eye Glassiers of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Eye Glassiers of Houston
    3897 Southwest Fwy # Tx, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 552-9400
  2. 2
    The Eye Glassiers of Houston
    3897 Sw Fwy Tx, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 552-9400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2019
    I was amazed that an eye exam could be so comprehensive! Dr. Kotecha was very thorough not only in the examination of my Eyes but educated me about the working of the eyes, the risk factors pertaining to vision based on my current health conditions, a recommendation to change diet, include Yoga and walking. Dr Kotecha and his primary staff Tina were very efficient, courteous, professional, engaging my indecisiveness with great inputs during my eye glass frames choosing process. I love their recommendation of lens type. It was my first pair of glasses! They are perfect and very stylish. The examination room is quiet, spacious and visit uninterrupted by any distractions!! I have recommended Dr.Kotecha to several of my friends and family! We deserve a Doctor who is this caring and knowledgeable!
    Savi Belaguli — Jul 07, 2019
    About Dr. Deepak Kotecha, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447465299
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deepak Kotecha, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotecha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotecha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotecha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kotecha works at The Eye Glassiers of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kotecha’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotecha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotecha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotecha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotecha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

