Deepa Tandon, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Deepa Tandon, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Deepa Tandon works at Oak Street Health Glen Ave in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Glen Ave
    3536 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051 (602) 607-3452
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Deepa Tandon, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1053727768
