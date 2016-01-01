Deepa Tandon, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deepa Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deepa Tandon, CRNP
Overview
Deepa Tandon, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Deepa Tandon works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Glen Ave3536 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Directions (602) 607-3452
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Deepa Tandon, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1053727768
Frequently Asked Questions
Deepa Tandon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deepa Tandon works at
