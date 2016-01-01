Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deepa Quadir-Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ.
Deepa Quadir-Alam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Point Plaza Primary Care565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
-
2
Pennsauken Family Care6012 Westfield Ave Fl 1, Pennsauken, NJ 08110 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deepa Quadir-Alam?
About Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Bengali
- 1417164302
Education & Certifications
- Cook College
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Deepa Quadir-Alam using Healthline FindCare.
Deepa Quadir-Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deepa Quadir-Alam works at
Deepa Quadir-Alam speaks Bengali.
342 patients have reviewed Deepa Quadir-Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deepa Quadir-Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deepa Quadir-Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deepa Quadir-Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.