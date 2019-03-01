Dr. Deena Sandall, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deena Sandall, OD
Dr. Deena Sandall, OD is an Optometrist in Wichita, KS.
Dr. Sandall works at
Wichita Family Vision437 N Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 722-1001
My previous low vision physician was awful and I simply couldn't go back to her again so I came across Dr. Sandalls information and figured it couldn't get any worse! In fact she us the best low vision specialist I've ever seen! Very knowledgeable, kind and well connected in the low vision network! The entire staff at Wichita Family Vision is amazing! I highly recommend to anyone who has low vision or even 20/20!
- Optometry
- English
- 1568454213
Dr. Sandall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes.
Dr. Sandall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sandall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
