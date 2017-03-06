Dr. Raffe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deena Raffe, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deena Raffe, PHD is a Psychologist in Boulder, CO.
Locations
- 1 2455 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 442-7561
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
As a child of split parents who had Dr. Deena mediate parenting time, I am forever grateful to her. It's years later and any person I see going through a split up with a child I try to recommend to her.
About Dr. Deena Raffe, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1366584476
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Raffe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raffe.
