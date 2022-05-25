See All Nurse Practitioners in Naples, FL
Deena Krishna, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Deena Krishna, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Naples, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6101 Pine Ridge Rd Fl 3, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 315-7123
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jack — May 25, 2022
    About Deena Krishna, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891139911
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deena Krishna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Deena Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Deena Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deena Krishna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deena Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deena Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

