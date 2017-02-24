Deena Beck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deena Beck, PA
Overview
Deena Beck, PA is a Physician Assistant in Evansville, IN.
Deena Beck works at
Locations
Deaconess Clinic520 Mary St Ste 340, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 450-5000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Deena Beck is with the concussion clinic. I had a massive concussion with a lot of complications and she wasn't very on top of things willing to help in any way. I would recommend her to anyone. She's the best!
About Deena Beck, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255334884

