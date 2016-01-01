Dr. Dedra Frazier, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dedra Frazier, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dedra Frazier, PHD is a Psychologist in Lake Jackson, TX.
Dr. Frazier works at
Psychology Works210 Lake Rd, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 285-9242
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychology
- English
- 1225301328
- Spelman College
Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.