Debra York, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Overview

Debra York, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, TN. 

Debra York works at The Art of Healing, P.C. in Bellevue, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bellevue
    922 Harpeth Valley Pl # 2, Bellevue, TN 37221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 866-5269
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (7)
    Jun 17, 2020
    I have been a patient of Deb's for several years. She is kind, friendly and is always there to listen and help you get to the best place you can be. Whether you talk about your week or need a more therapeutic talk, she always listens and helps you through your issues. I would highly recommend her to anyone that needs someone that makes you feel comfortable in whatever condition or circumstance you are in.
    About Debra York, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1154635118
