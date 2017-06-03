Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Weaver, PHD
Overview
Dr. Debra Weaver, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Weaver works at
Locations
C. Vincent Dix Phd LLC2880 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 2, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 942-5585
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt like I needed help right away and she scheduled me the same week. So very easy to talk to her.
About Dr. Debra Weaver, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285658047
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.