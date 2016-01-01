Debra Vekstein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Vekstein, LPC
Offers telehealth
Debra Vekstein, LPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
Unity Health Care Inc.1660 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009 Directions (202) 328-3717
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336262104
Debra Vekstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
