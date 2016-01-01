See All Nurse Practitioners in Germantown, TN
Debra Turner, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Debra Turner, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN. 

Debra Turner works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Germantown, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.
    8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 271-1000
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Debra Turner, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578745410
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Debra Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Turner works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Debra Turner’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Debra Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Turner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

