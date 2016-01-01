Debra Thatcher, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Thatcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Debra Thatcher, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Elmira, NY.
Debra Thatcher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinical Social Work and Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes963 Walnut St, Elmira, NY 14901 Directions (607) 734-1447
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Debra Thatcher, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1437309739
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Geneseo
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Thatcher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Thatcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Debra Thatcher works at
Debra Thatcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Thatcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Thatcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Thatcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.