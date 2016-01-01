Debra Tayleur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Tayleur, MFT
Overview
Debra Tayleur, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Hayward, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1345 B St, Hayward, CA 94541 Directions (510) 869-4665
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Debra Tayleur?
About Debra Tayleur, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1407971021
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Tayleur accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Tayleur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Debra Tayleur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Tayleur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Tayleur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Tayleur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.