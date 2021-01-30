Dr. Shim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Shim, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debra Shim, OD is an Optometrist in Jupiter, FL.
Dr. Shim works at
Locations
-
1
Visualeyes of the Palm Beaches451 University Blvd Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 625-4380
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shim?
Three weeks ago I stopped by on a Friday morning to request a last minute same day appt because something was wrong with one of my eyes (this was day 3 of deteriorating condition). The front desk staff was super understanding that I needed help right away and were able to squeeze me in due to a tardy patient (many thanks to whomever ran late that morning). As usual, Dr Shim was gentle & personable. She prescribed medication that worked for me in the past. Unfortunately it did not work for me this time and got worse. After sending a picture of my eye Monday morning I was immediately called by the office staff and referred to a different specialist since Dr Shim wouldn’t be there until the afternoon. They called two different specialists to find someone that would see me that day. Grateful for the referral and seen same day, I was placed on different medication. I felt better within 24 hours. I am grateful to Dr Shim, her staff, & community of specialists she refers to!
About Dr. Debra Shim, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1407907413
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shim works at
Dr. Shim speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.