Debra Robbins, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Debra Robbins, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Medford, OR.
Debra Robbins works at
Locations
1
Ventana Wellness3156 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-9772
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't begin to say how much I appreciate Debby Robbins. She actually listens to me, cares about me, and does her best to give me the health care I need. I appreciate her more than she could ever know. My health is in good hands!
About Debra Robbins, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659555282
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Robbins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Robbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Debra Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.