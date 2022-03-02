See All Physicians Assistants in Medford, OR
Debra Robbins, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Debra Robbins, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Debra Robbins, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Medford, OR. 

Debra Robbins works at Complete Integrative Care in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ventana Wellness
    3156 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 773-9772
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 02, 2022
    I can't begin to say how much I appreciate Debby Robbins. She actually listens to me, cares about me, and does her best to give me the health care I need. I appreciate her more than she could ever know. My health is in good hands!
    Bobbi Swanson — Mar 02, 2022
    Debra Robbins, PA-C
    About Debra Robbins, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659555282
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

