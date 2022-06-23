Debra Price, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Debra Price, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Debra Price, NP is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO.
Debra Price works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff225 Physicians Park Ste 303, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Debra Price?
I have seen Debbie Price for several years. She has taken very good care of me. If I run into a problem with anything I can call her office and usually have the problem resolved with one phone call. She cares about her patients. I am very happy with her.
About Debra Price, NP
- Behavioral Medicine
- English
- 1114905346
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Price accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Debra Price using Healthline FindCare.
Debra Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Debra Price works at
Debra Price has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.