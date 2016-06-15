See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Jamestown, ND
Debra Peterson

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Debra Peterson is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Jamestown, ND. 

Debra Peterson works at Debra I.peterson PC in Jamestown, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Debra I.peterson PC
    300 2nd Ave NE Ste 221, Jamestown, ND 58401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 252-5398
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Debra Peterson

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770603813
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Debra Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Peterson works at Debra I.peterson PC in Jamestown, ND. View the full address on Debra Peterson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Debra Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Peterson.

    

    Primary Care
