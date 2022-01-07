See All Clinical Psychologists in Phoenix, AZ
Debra Merrifield, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Debra Merrifield, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Debra Merrifield works at Professional Psychology Assocs in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Lifestyle Change
    4222 E Camelback Rd Ste 230H, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 852-0911
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2022
    Saw Dr Deb for 5 months when my husband and love of my life passed. She helped me more than I can put into words. Kind, gentle, very wise.
    Jan 07, 2022
    Photo: Debra Merrifield, PSY
    About Debra Merrifield, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154540433
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Merrifield, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Merrifield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Debra Merrifield has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Debra Merrifield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Merrifield works at Professional Psychology Assocs in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Debra Merrifield’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Debra Merrifield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Merrifield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Merrifield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Merrifield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

