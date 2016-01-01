Debra Mercy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Mercy, NP
Overview
Debra Mercy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT.
Locations
University of Utah School of Medicine50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 587-5859
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Debra Mercy, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528106325
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Mercy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Mercy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Debra Mercy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Mercy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Mercy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Mercy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.