Debra Marks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Marks, PSY
Overview
Debra Marks, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Roanoke, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1007 1st St SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 342-2592
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You cannot ask for a better provider. I was with Debora for 6 years. She is an amazing soul. If you want someone that is judgment free, she's your person.
About Debra Marks, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356440184
Debra Marks accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Debra Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Marks.
