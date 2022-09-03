Debra Lynch, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Debra Lynch, NP
Offers telehealth
Debra Lynch, NP is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Atlantic University, Famiy Nurse Practitioner.
Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion2301 N 29th St Ste 500, Philadelphia, PA 19132 Directions (215) 602-7677
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Wow, she listens, pays attention, cares about what I said, how I was feeling, and wanted my input in treatment decisions. When I saw the office number in my caller ID a few days later I thought they were reminding me again and my bill-but it was Deb calling to see how I was feeling! She has 3 offices in Delaware so I can go right from work in New Castle or if I am home I can go to her Dover office. A really knowledgeable, caring professional; what a breath of fresh air!
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1326352758
- Pain Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Mn
- Geriatric Medicine
- Johns Hopkins Sch Med/Hosp
- Florida Atlantic University, Famiy Nurse Practitioner
