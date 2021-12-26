See All Counselors in Phoenix, AZ
Debra Luster, LPC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ. 

Debra Luster works at Foundation for Counseling LLC in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foundation for Counseling LLC
    15650 N Black Canyon Hwy Ste 130B, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 548-8733

Ratings & Reviews
Dec 26, 2021
You want someone who listens and understands you , your family and kids. Someone who will help you with skills to rectify what the entire family is going through.
Dec 26, 2021
About Debra Luster, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215145578
Frequently Asked Questions

Debra Luster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Debra Luster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Debra Luster works at Foundation for Counseling LLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Debra Luster’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Debra Luster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Luster.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Luster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Luster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

