Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debra Lewis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Debra Lewis, PHD is a Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
3915 Cascade Rd SW Ste 265, Atlanta, GA 30331
Directions
(404) 254-2762
Tuesday9:45am - 5:00pmWednesday9:45am - 5:00pmThursday9:45am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
Very nice. Did not feel like lower class person, or made to feel dumb… was treated with respect and kindness. She seems very on her game. Really like this person. And her staff was top notch as well. Super nice!
About Dr. Debra Lewis, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1588802235
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.