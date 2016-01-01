Debra Lenhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Lenhardt, LMHC
Overview
Debra Lenhardt, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Springs, FL.
Debra Lenhardt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Healing With Time LLC2006 Town Plaza Ct, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Directions (407) 365-1204
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Debra Lenhardt?
About Debra Lenhardt, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1396895322
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Lenhardt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Lenhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Debra Lenhardt works at
Debra Lenhardt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Lenhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Lenhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Lenhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.